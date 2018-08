ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Roanoke and the surrounding area until 5:45 p.m. Monday.

The areas included in the warning are the city of Roanoke, Roanoke County, Bedford County and the northeastern part of Franklin County.

The NWS says the storm could impact more than 120,000 people.

According to the NWS, hazards include 60 mph winds and hail the size of a quarter.

