Sheetz to come to Botetourt County after board vote, despite concerns

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Sheetz is coming to Botetourt County.

Many people were upset with the decision Tuesday from the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors to allow rezoning to bring in the national chain gas station and convenience store, which will be at the intersection of Route 220 and Catawba Road in Daleville.

People showed their frustration by calling out during the meeting and interrupting the board members. Many people held up signs saying “No Sheetz," in outpouring of opposition to the proposal.

"Disappointed, completely, 100 percent," said Sam Doura, who owns a business near the proposed location.

The roughly 100 people who came to the meeting and are opposed to the plans wanted to speak publicly again Tuesday but board members voted against having comments. Board members said previous meetings gave the public a chance to talk.

"Mad, very mad about not being able to speak," said Lucy Friel, who opposes the plans.

Mary Fochtman, who was part of the movement to hold signs and, later, to walk out of the meeting before the vote, said the actions relayed their feelings.

"They got our message anyway, whether we got to say it again or not," she said.

Many people have said they don’t want the increased traffic the gas station and convenience store will bring and they’re afraid the store will hurt local small businesses. They had the support of board member Steve Clinton, who represents that district.

"Obviously, I'm disappointed. I think it was the wrong decision and a short-sighted decision," Clinton said.

Board Chairman Jack Leffel led the support for the plans.

"I firmly believe our approval was exactly the right thing to do for Botetourt County," Leffel said.

He said the store will help the county’s economy and Sheetz will spend money on road improvements.

"I have had, overwhelmingly, business people particularly, come to me and say, 'We need this,'" he said.

A local property owner said people will calm down.

"When the smoke clears, this will be looked on as an asset people will use," Richard Pauley said.

Votes on the four rezoning measures were 3-1 in support of Sheetz coming in, with one member abstaining, saying there wasn’t enough information on the impact the gas station would have on the area.

The last meeting to include public comments was in November.

