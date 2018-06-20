She's International starts Helpful Handbag's project

ROANOKE, Va.- - A local boutique is on a mission to help those in need.

She's International in downtown Roanoke is partnering with the Homeless Assistance Team for a helpful handbags project.

All you have to do is bring in gently used handbags or duffel bags filled with toiletries to donate.

The bags will then be given to those who need it the most.

"Some things you may think are not that expensive can add up. So we're asking people to bring simple things like toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, sunscreen, chapstick, wet wipes, things like that to put in the bags and that will help the people who may need a little helping hand during the summer months," said Diane Speaks of She's International.

When you donate a helpful handbag, you'll receive 25 percent off a Bulaggi purse inside the store.

You can also drop off the items at the Homeless Assistance Team's office on Salem Avenue.



