Shoppers hit stores after Christmas for sales

ROANOKE, Va. - While the holiday shopping rush has slowed down, many people are still hitting the stores to find deals.

David Drennan loaded up the car with purchases from his after-Christmas shopping trip. David and his wife decided to hit the stores the day after the holiday to stock up on sales.

"We really actually came here for a tree, but those went pretty fast, so we got things like lights, ornaments, a wreath and other decorations," said David.

And David was not alone. Many shoppers were out and about Wednesday, trying to catch after-Christmas markdowns.

"We like to get the discounts and just get everything for next year," said Sydney Haddox.

"We usually come out every year after Christmas just to get stuff on sale and use all our Christmas money," said Jamie Dyer.

According to new data from Mastercard SpendingPulse, shoppers delivered the strongest holiday sales increase for U.S. retailers in six years. Total retail sales, excluding automobiles, rose about 5 percent between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 from a year earlier. Overall, U.S. consumers spent more than $850 billion this holiday season.

As the season winds down, the stores will also see an increase in returns. If you're one of those shoppers sending something back, remember to keep your receipt, understand the seller's return policy and hit the stores soon.

"Make sure you don't delay. Most stores or online sites have a specific time frame in which you need to make the return," said Brad Salois, PR specialist for the Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia.



