Shoppers make mad dash for last-minute holiday gifts

ROANOKE, Va. - It's a shopping frenzy at Valley View Mall.

Only 30 minutes after stores opened, hundreds of shoppers were already inside the mall.

During this final week before Christmas, Mary Hensley made a mad dash for holiday gifts.

“I got here before it opened. I got to walk around and see what stores I needed to go to,” Hensley said.

As the hours went by, the mall got busier and busier.

But for Doris Carrigan, who lost her husband last year, the holiday season goes beyond just shopping for gifts.

“It's not about giving gifts. It's about giving love. Life is short. Tomorrow is not promised. Everyone needs to be happy with each day they wake up and take their first breath,” Carrigan said.

“My hope is to spend Christmas with all my family and friends and have a nice Christmas,” Hensley said.

No doubt the holiday spirit at Valley View Mall is running high.

But if you're still making preparations, you'd better hurry. Christmas is on Tuesday.

