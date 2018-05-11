Simple things you can do for your air conditioner with big heat inbound

BUCHANAN, Va. - It's getting hot and the last thing you want is for your air conditioning to break down during this near -record heat. So you want to be thinking about your home.

The units on the side of your house will more than likely be working overtime over the next few days. Now is the time to give the entire system a check.

When the mercury rises, it becomes a matter of routine, although it may not be what you think. Most times you have to add more heat in the form of a blowtorch before you can get cool. 10 News rode along with a Woods Family Heating and Air Conditioning technician to see just how it gets done.

"It's a pretty busy day. We've got a lot of repairs because we're at the start of the A/C season," Woods Family Service Technician Brandon Erke said. "Yesterday was an 11 hour day for me, I was not on call but we do emergency service for our customers who have preventive maintenance plans with us and so we can be called out at two in the morning."

At the Wickham's home in Botetourt County, it was the typical call - the heat worked just fine, but that's where it stopped.

"When we switched over to the cooling, it didn't appear to be cooling," homeowner Deborah Wickham said. "So we called them and they made an appointment with us and came right out."

The Wickhams are not alone, it's getting out and more than 100 outstanding calls currently await the expertise of Woods Family Heating and Air Conditioning.

"Most of the time it's frozen units; they're not cooling because they're either low on refrigerant, the units are dirty where they haven't been maintained," Woods Family Heating and Air Conditioning Owner Johnny Woods said.

There are two things you can do right away to help yourself out. The first is to check your air filter. If it's dirty or clogged, it may be time for a new one, and even if you have that million-dollar view, close those blinds.

"It would definitely affect a homeowner's energy bill a measurable amount of because of certain inefficiencies in the dwelling," Erke said.

So in other words, be smart. Now is the time to think about it.

"Of course we would recommend preventive maintenance done on all HVAC equipment to ensure that things like these are checked," Erke said.

You can't prevent everything, but some basics can save you some sweat and cash.

"It's usually around this time, it usually just hits all at once," Woods said. "If you have a house with dogs, cats and kids you might want to check your filter every couple of weeks. But we recommend keeping the doors closed as much as possible, don't open the windows and set your thermostat at a steady temperature."

Programmable thermostats, insulation, and blackout curtains all can help out as well. Together, a well put-together defense against the sun can help avoid a service call. Not everyone gets that lucky though.

If you do need some help, don't worry, they've got this routine pretty well down.

If you're more of a weekend warrior type, there is one more thing you can do to help keep things in check. Insulation in your ceiling and attic can really pay off not only in the summer, but in the winter, too.

