Six displaced after overnight fire in southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Six people have been displaced after a house fire in southeast Roanoke last night.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS officials, the fire started around 2:05 a.m. in the 700 block of Bullit Ave. SE.

When crews arrived, they say they found heavy smoke and flames.

Authorities say the occupants found out about the fire from someone who was yelling about it in the street, which woke up one person in the home. That person then reportedly woke up the other five people in the house.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities say the fire is still under investigation.

Authorities are investigating a second fire in southeast Roanoke.

Officials say the fire was in the 2000 block of Dale Street SE and started around 3:53 a.m.

When crews arrived, they say the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

As far as crews can tell, no one was inside at the time of the fire.

