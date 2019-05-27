Smoke alarm alerted two to escape Roanoke home on fire

ROANOKE, Va. - Two people are without their home Monday night after a house fire in Roanoke.

A little after 4 p.m., firefighters responded to the 2600 block of Bowman Street for the reported fire.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke on the second floor.

Fire officials say the homeowner was home at the time; a smoke alarm alerted both people inside to the fire and they evacuated the house.

No one was hurt, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates are under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two who were displaced by the fire.

