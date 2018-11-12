Smoke alarms from Roanoke County Fire and Rescue help save family during fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - "Smoke alarms save lives." We hear it all the time, but early Monday morning it rang true for a Roanoke County family.

The family in the home was able to escape, along with its pets. Family members say those animals actually helped wake them up when the fire started. Soon after, the smoke alarms sounded. And those smoke alarms were actually installed by Roanoke County Fire and Rescue in 2014, the same agency responding to the burning house.

"It's kind of satisfying to hear that some of these programs that you've been working on for years have made a difference," said Brian Clingenpeel, community outreach coordinator for Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue has a smoke alarm program that is supported by donations from the firefighters union. If you're in need of a smoke alarm or simply need help installing one of your own, the department does its best to help. The department also works with the American Red Cross to make sure anyone in need has access to the lifesaving device.

"A working smoke alarm doubles the chance that you and your family get out alive. It's your early warning device, so you have to make sure you have them and you've got to make sure they work," said Clingenpeel.

The cause of this fire is undetermined.

If you are in need of a smoke alarm, you can contact Roanoke County Fire and Rescue at 540-777-8718.



