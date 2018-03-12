Snow day fun for some but much work for others

ROANOKE,Va. - Father and daughter duo Eric and Paige Snow, ---yes Snow-- took advantage of this snow day to go out and play.

This is Paige's first time seeing snowflakes and she can't get enough.

“Her teeth will be chattering and lips blue and she will still tell me it's not cold to her,” said Eric Snow.

Primary roads in the city of Roanoke and in Roanoke County primary roads are mostly clear. The city's transportation department said it has been able to maintain the roads despite a setback.

“Most storms, we were able to pretreat the storm with salt brine but in this instance, we were not able to do that,due to the storm started as rainfall and that would just wash the salt off the road and that would not be effective.” said director of Public Works for Roanoke city Bob Bengtson.

Since school was closed, one student spent the day creating snow-filled memories.

“You have to relive your childhood and go sledding and build a snowman,” said college student Stephanie Alston.

Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson Jason Bond, said 10 News crews are on the roads around the clock, but the biggest challenge lies ahead.

“We are continuing our focus on those major roads and will continue to do so throughout the day,” said Bond. “We are expecting to get much of the snow off as much as we can as we get into the overnight, because we have concerns about those cold temps and refreezing.”



