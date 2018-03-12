Snowfall causes thousands of Appalachian Power customers to lose power

Thousands of Appalachian Power customers in Virginia are in the dark.

The main outages affecting this area are in Roanoke and Grayson counties.

There are two outages in Roanoke County. Power is expected to be restored in the area near Green Hill Park by 2:30 p.m. Customers affected by another, smaller outage in the Foxfire area are expected to have power by 3:30 p.m.

There are a handful of outages affecting Grayson County. Crews are assessing the situation.

