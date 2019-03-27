Some Botetourt County offices moving from Fincastle to Daleville

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va.- - Several offices in Botetourt County are finding a new home starting in May. The permanent plan is to move many of its administrative offices to the Greenfield Education and Training Center in Daleville. This move is due to many of the buildings in Fincastle reaching functional lifespan, requiring extensive remodeling and reconstruction.



Limited handicapped accessibility, mechanical issues and inadequate security systems are just some of the problems.

"The office that remains in the town will be the courts, the sheriff's office, will also attorney folder registration clerk of the court and firing me a mess. And the county seat will remain in Fincastle, that will not move," said Billy Martin, Botetourt Board of Supervisors.

The Board of Supervisors has also adopted a new strategic plan and vision for the county. It's called: Botetourt 2045 Vision: Honoring our History, Enjoying the Present and Shaping the Future.

