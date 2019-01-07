Some Roanoke County residents seeing increase in property taxes

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Real estate reassessment notices are hitting mailboxes across Roanoke County. Depending on where you live, you may notice a change this year -- an increase in property taxes, in some cases as high as 3 percent.

"Our increase is a little bit higher than what we have seen in the past because the market has been a little bit better," said Billy Driver, director of real estate valuation for Roanoke County.

Each year, valuation staff appraise all eligible properties within the county for tax purposes. The appraisers establish the market value of a property by looking at what surrounding real estate is bought and sold for. Currently, Roanoke County's housing market is doing well, especially for sellers. But a strong housing market also means your property taxes could increase. However, officials say that money is going to a good place.

"It provides those services that the county offers whether it's fire protection or police, your school systems, parks and rec," said Driver.

If you've received your reassessment and have questions, the county offers an informal appeals process where you can speak with your appraiser. After that, you may have the option of a formal hearing in front of a citizen board.

"It's good for the homeowner to actually talk with the appraiser if they think they have a problem with their property," said Driver.

To contact the Roanoke County real estate valuation office, click here.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.