Southern Trust Home Services collecting school supplies for students

ROANOKE, Va.- - A local home services company is continuing to lighten the load for parents.

Southern Trust Home Services is collecting donations and school supplies to benefit children in the community. The supplies will be distributed to the various sites of Boys & Girls Clubs of southwest Virginia.



The company said the donations will change the lives for a lot of families as school starts back.

"We're in tens of thousands of homes. And we get to see what's on the backside of the door. At lot of times, I feel children are victims of circumstances and this is just a little way to help the little ones," said Ted Puzio.

There will be another back to school bash at Southern Trust on Starkey Road Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

