Southern Trust Home Services provides cold weather tips for your home

ROANOKE, Va.- - Now is a good time to prepare your house ahead of the coldest air we've seen in a long time. Those at Southern Trust Home Services say they're staying busy because of the cold weather. The company provides plumbing, HVAC and electrical services.

Ted Puzio says make sure your outside heating pumps are all clear and there's no debris restricting airflow. Make sure the filters inside your home are cleaned out.

Keep cabinets doors at the bottom half of your bathroom and kitchen sinks open to warm the cold air underneath. Lastly, if your sink is on an outside wall keep a slow drip to prevent freezing.

Getting weather strips for doors can help keep cold weather from getting indoors. If you are using any gas appliances make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector along with a fire alarm inside your home.



