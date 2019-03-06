Off-duty firefighter saves dog in Roanoke house fire that injured 1

ROANOKE, Va. - Crews are responding to a house fire in southwest Roanoke.

It started just before 7 a.m. Wednesday at a home near the intersection of Rorer Avenue and 20th Street. When firefighters arrived, they were greeted by smoke coming from the back of the house.

Roanoke Fire-EMS

One person was taken to the hospital for burn treatment and is expected to survive. An off-duty firefighter was able to save a dog as well.

Rorer Avenue and a stretch of 20th Street are blocked in that area.

There is no damage estimate yet and the cause is under investigation.

Roanoke Fire-EMS

