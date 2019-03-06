Off-duty firefighter saves dog in Roanoke house fire that injured 1

ROANOKE, Va. - Crews are responding to a house fire in southwest Roanoke.
It started just before 7 a.m. Wednesday at a home near the intersection of Rorer Avenue and 20th Street. When firefighters arrived, they were greeted by smoke coming from the back of the house.
One person was taken to the hospital for burn treatment and is expected to survive. An off-duty firefighter was able to save a dog as well.
Rorer Avenue and a stretch of 20th Street are blocked in that area.
There is no damage estimate yet and the cause is under investigation.
10 News has a crew there learning more. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.