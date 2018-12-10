Southwest Virginia gets early welcome to winter

ROANOKE, Va. - The mid-Atlantic got an early welcome to winter as a storm dropped historic amounts of snow over just one day.

Many are thankful today was Sunday and it wasn't during the work week, but others are quite welcoming of old man winter.

The snow began long before the sun came up and now the snow continues to come down long after the sun has set here in southwestern Virginia.

Whether you've gone out with a shovel in hand trying to get a head start on cleaning it up or whether you went out with a sled in hand to try to enjoy the day, people have truly been making the most of it.

No rest for the plow drivers doing everything they can to fight the snow. They'd make a pass and then sure enough, it would be covered right back up.

That's great news for kids and their parents in one Roanoke neighborhood. South roanoke is known for old families and big hills.

Troy Rech is the unofficial snow mayor in town.

He brings drinks, lights a fire, and makes sure everyone has a good time.

"I've been doing this for about since my kids were young, my kids are actually out of the house now so I'm an empty nester, but still the kids love it, they love it. So we've been doing it for probably 15 years and this has been going on, Stanley Avenue has been going on, since Kim, my wife, was a little girl," said Rech.

The city makes sure to leave this street unpaved so there's plenty of powder to play in, and even the adults say it's a great reprieve from the coming work week on deck.

