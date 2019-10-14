Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center makes tiny shoes for bird rescued by Virginia Tech students

ROANOKE, Va. - The rescue of a tiny creature was made possible through a creative and really cute solution.

A baby northern cardinal was rescued by two Virginia Tech students on campus.

The baby bird injured its feet when it jumped out of its nest.

The students took the bird to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center for help.

To correct its injured feet, they made the bird tiny orthopedic shoes that will help it heal correctly.

Thanks to the students' quick action and the center's tiny shoe-making skills, they say this state bird could live to be 25 years old once he's released back into the wild.

