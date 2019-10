ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A local family celebrated the grand opening of their small business SpaFIT on Saturday. It was also to celebrate its 15-year anniversary.

SpaFIT is a private health and fitness facility. It offers personal training services and massage therapy.

The owners say they specialize in small group classes to make the environment more comfortable.

The family says they work with athletes and anyone who's looking to get healthy.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.