ROANOKE COUNTY, Va.- - Labor Day means it was the final day at Splash Valley in Roanoke County. The outdoor water park is ending its season on a successful note.



About 40,000 people came through the park's gates this year. However, the park was forced to close early some days because of several rain delays.



The park will reopen to the public next May.

The indoor pool is open year-round.



