SpringHill Suites by Marriott officially opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The first SpringHill Suites by Marriott in the Roanoke area is officially open.

On Wednesday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the official change. The hotel itself opened back in April but renovations weren't completed until a couple weeks ago.

Hotel staffers say amenities like a complimentary breakfast, larger rooms and a shuttle service are designed to make stays easier.

"It offers two things -- business and pleasure. It is right between downtown and the outdoors so it gives guests the best of two worlds," said Anna Phillips, sales manager for SpringHill Suites.

The property used to be a Cambria Hotel and Suites. It is located on Reserve Avenue, near Carilion.



