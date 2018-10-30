Squatters start warming fire in Roanoke house, 2 sent to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. - Three people are expected to be OK after a fire started in a vacant house in Roanoke.

Around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to the fire at a house on Downing Street, which is in the Northwest section of the city.

One person was asleep in a closet. Firefighters were able to help that person make it to safety.

There were also two young people in the house at the time, and they admitted to starting the fire to keep themselves warm.

Roanoke Fire-EMS

The young people had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but are expected to survive.

There is no damage estimate yet.

Roanoke Fire-EMS

