St. Patrick's Day celebration returns this Saturday

A beloved Roanoke tradition is right around the corner.

The Freedom First St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival along with the Corned Beef and Co. Celtic Celebration will be held this Saturday in Downtown Roanoke from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival is free and features alcoholic drinks, craft vendors and live music from Empty Bottles, Dancing Chicken Band and Gasoline Alley.

The Freedom First St. Patrick's Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will travel down Jefferson Street to Campbell Avenue and will end at Williamson Road.

The Freedom First Kids Zone is also free and will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Salem Avenue in front of the Taubman Museum of Art and in Market Square. The kids zone will include games, inflatables, and more.

The Taubman Museum of Art will also open at 10 a.m. and admission is free.

Corned Beef and Co.'s Celtic Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature performances from Roanoke Pipers' Club, Second Wynde and others.

