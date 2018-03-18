St. Patrick's Day parade draws in new attendees from all over region

ROANOKE, Va. - It's a special day for Angelia Wengert who just moved to Roanoke from Iowa.

“It’s my first time to see the parade. We’re having a great time,” Wengert said.

The Roanoke St. Patrick's Day parade is a tradition that started thirty years ago.

While Denise Pappas has lived in Roanoke for several years, it was also her first time seeing the parade as well.

“We’re having a lot of fun. We got to see a lot of the police and first responders. It's been a great parade," Pappas said.

Joe Harden has been participating in the parade for years, and has medals to prove it.

“I’ve been performing in the parade since it first started thirty years ago. I love Celtic music and all the festivities,” Harden said.

The parade was followed by several after-parties throughout the downtown area.

