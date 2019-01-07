Stampede Championship Rodeo kicks off this weekend in Salem

SALEM, Va. - The 52nd annual Stampede Championship Rodeo is headed back to Salem.

On Monday, crews were busy filling the Salem Civic Center with layers of dirt to prepare for the rodeo.

Thousands of people come out each year to cheer on their favorite cowboy or cowgirl for the weekendlong event. The rodeo features bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping and barrel racing -- to name a few.

The show's producer says crews will be working hard all week to make sure everything is tiptop shape for the shows.

"The crew of this building knows rodeo real well and we work together and take the biggest part of the hard work out of it," said Bobby Rowe, with Imperial Rodeo Productions.

The rodeo will be in town Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.), by phone at 800-745-3000, and at www.Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.