Star Cars of Hollywood arrives at Virginia Museum of Transportation

ROANOKE, Va. - The Star Cars of Hollywood just arrived at the Virginia Museum of Transportation on Friday.

The museum rolled out the red carpet for the new exhibit Friday morning.



It spotlights automobiles made famous in movies and TV shows.



Some of the vehicles in the exhibit include the ambulance from Ghostbusters, the General Lee from the 2005 Dukes of Hazzard movie and the Striped Tomato from the Starsky and Hutch TV series.

The exhibit opens Saturday at 9 a.m., and runs through late January.



