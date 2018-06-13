Star City Cop Camp giving middle-schoolers a week behind the badge

ROANOKE, Va. - A group of Roanoke City middle school students will spend part of their summer behind the badge.

This week, Roanoke police are hosting the first Star City Cop Camp in years. Campers are rising seventh-graders.

Monday was an exciting K-9 demonstration, but Tuesday it was all about evidence. Students learned about fingerprinting, crime scene photography and were visited by Carilion's Stop the Bleed program.

The goal of the camp is not only to teach students about law enforcement but also to create positive relationships with officers at a young age.

"We want them to realize that we are just normal people that can have fun and we can enjoy things just like they do," said K.S. Goad, school resource officer for Roanoke City.

"The reason I like cop camp is because they're interacting with us and trying to get us on the right path for our life and everything," said Deandre Freeman, a Jackson Middle School student.

The Star City Cop Camp has 28 campers this year, and officers say they're already looking forward to next year.



