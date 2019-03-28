Star City School of Ballet moves into new home

ROANOKE, Va.- - What was once a silk manufacturing plant is now home to the Star City School of Ballet. A ribbon cutting was held Thursday in the former southeast Roanoke plant, which has had significant upgrades.

The school now has four studios and offers ballet, modern, jazz, yoga and Pilates.

"It's been two and a half years, a project and fission and dreaming finally come through. It's a beautiful facility here in the Virginia Blue Ridge and going to be a destination not only for dancing but for other arts," said Pedro Szalay, director of Star City School of Ballet.

A plaque dedicated to Alison Parker, the local reporter shot and killed on television, hangs on the wall inside. A theater will also be named in her honor.



