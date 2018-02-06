State police: Fatal Route 460 wreck caused by failure to yield

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A Botetourt County man has died after crashing on Route 460.

It happened Tuesday, January 30 around 6 p.m. near the intersection with Hillcrest St. in Botetourt County.

State police say a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn and was struck by a 2013 Ford Fusion.

The 2002 Pontiac was driven by George Thomas Martin, Jr, 63, of Blue Ridge, Virginia. He was wearing his seat belt and was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for life-threatening injuries. He died Monday.

The 2013 Ford was driven by Martin L. Erwin, 57, of Birmingham, Alabama. He was wearing his seat belt and was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.



