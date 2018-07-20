State police respond to tractor-trailer wreck on Route 220 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

The wreck is now cleared. All lanes are open.

ORIGINAL STORY

State police are responding to a wreck on Route 220 in Botetourt County early Friday morning.

A tractor-trailer and another vehicle crashed around 4 a.m. near Sunset Drive in the Eagle Rock area of the county. It happened close to the U-Haul.

One northbound lane is closed in that area. A wrecker is on the way, so the lane is expected to reopen soon.

State police say there were no injuries reported.

