State police phone lines restored after severe storms

SALEM, Va. - Phone service, including #77 and landlines, has been restored at the Virginia State Police Salem Division Headquarters.

The Virginia State Police Salem Division Headquarters is currently unable to receive emergency phone calls through #77 or its landlines due to severe storms.

If in need of emergency help, please call 911.

State police troopers are still able to communicate with local police and sheriff's agencies via their in-car radio system.

State police is working to address the issue as quickly as possible.

The Salem Division covers Alleghany, Bath, Highland, Botetourt, Rockbridge, Craig, Roanoke, Bedford, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania Montgomery and Floyd counties, as well as the cities located within those counties.

