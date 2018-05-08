Staying safe on the roads

ROANOKE, Va.- - Safety concerns, following a horrific crash that killed a mother and toddler in Kentucky. How can you stay safe if you are forced to pull over on the side of a busy highway?

A car breakdown turned deadly in Kentucky. Megan Ritter was injured and her 4-year-old son Dawson was killed last week.

A car crashed into their car while they were on the side of the interstate waiting for help. Fatima Foster is the traffic safety officer for Roanoke city police.

"If you are on the highway, look at what lane position you are in, look to see how busy the highway road is," said Foster. But according to Foster, your car can also block your view if you're standing on the wrong side.

There are times when staying in your car is also safer.

"If you stay in a car, you have air bags that protect you. You are in a car that has heavy barriers,"

Foster says if there are kids in the car, it may be best to stay in the car with your seat belts on.

VDOT has extra eyes on the road to help keep drivers safe on the interstate. Workers travel across the valley several hours a day, looking for drivers who need help.

They respond to disabled cars or crashes, and assist first responders. They also help if you need a new tire, run out of gas or need a jump on a dead battery.

Spokesman Jason Bond wants people to use caution if they need to pull off on the interstate while waiting for help.

"Be mindful of your surrounding and get far off the shoulders to get away from traffic. If you can park behind the guard rails depending on your location that's the best thing to do," said Bond.

Bond says the first thing you need to do is dial #77 to alert state police of your presence that you need help.





