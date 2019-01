ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke now has one less restaurant.

The Steak 'n Shake located on Hershberger Road has permanently closed its doors, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

People could be seen cleaning the restaurant and taking down signs.

The Steak 'n Shake that used to be in Lynchburg is now being turned into a Taco Bell.

