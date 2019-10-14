Steger Creek is closing its historic Virginian Railway Station location

ROANOKE, Va.- - A well-known local gift shop in the Roanoke Valley is closing its doors.

Steger Creek recently announced it is going out of business at its historic Virginian Railway Station location.

The shop has been in its current location since last summer after moving from Roanoke County. Owners said the closing is due to the increase in the number of people shopping online.



They said the location inside the Taubman Museum is staying open for the time being.



