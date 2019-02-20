Still have to work? Take the kids to snow day camp

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - If the kids are out of school and the daycares are closed, but you still have to work, Roanoke County Parks and Recreation has a solution.

You can drop your child off at the Green Ridge Recreation Center for a snow day camp that runs 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kids will be able to swim, play games, and make arts and crafts. They're asked to bring a swimsuit, towel, gym shoes, and a lunch with no peanut products.

It's $35 for the full day and $25 for a half day. There will be morning and afternoon snacks.

This program may be adjusted if Green Ridge Center's operating hours are adjusted for inclement weather.

Children must be in kindergarten to 5th grade.

Click here to register.

