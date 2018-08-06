'Stranger Things' star comes to Roanoke for Big Lick Comic-Con

ROANOKE, Va. - Fans poured in to Roanoke's Big Lick Comic-Con event on Saturday.

Within just the first hour, twice as many people showed up as the last event.

Those fans were treated to over 120 vendors, some coming from as far away as Canada for the entertainment convention.

Comics, costumes, fan art and more were on display for fans of all media.

It even brought in big names from the small screen like Randy Havens. He plays Mr. Clark, the heroic teacher from the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things."

We asked him what he likes about visiting the Star City.

"It's great," Havens said. "It's always awesome to come and meet fans. This is my first time to Roanoke. It's been cool to meet the fine people, connecting with them."

We did try to get some Season 3 secrets out of him, but his lips are sealed. He says working with the kids has made the "Stranger Things" set his favorite.

