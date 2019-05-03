Strawberry festival in full swing

ROANOKE, Va. - This weekend you can grab a sweet treat in the Star City to help raise money for a local school.

The 39th Annual Community School Strawberry Festival kicked off Friday at Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke.

Volunteers have been baking more than 10-thousand shortcakes for months.

Visitors can dig into sundaes, chocolate-covered strawberries, berries and cream, as well as smoothies. There are also tons of kids' games and live entertainment.

Giuliana Chapman has been volunteering for 20 years and says people travel from all over the country just for the festival.

"It's really about everybody. I mean, yes, it's about Community School, but a lot of the people in the park here today are not connected to community school and that's just as special," said Chapman.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

