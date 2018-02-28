Strong winds coming, APCO monitoring weather

ROANOKE, Va.- - Appalachian Power said it's keeping a close eye on the weather conditions. The utility company hasn't made a decision on where to send crews but all of its employees are always on alert.

Depending on the severity of the storm, APCO will put contract workers on standby.

"We're keeping an eye on it. We get periodic updates for the team. They are sending out reports to us and tracking the storm very closely. And we anticipate that tomorrow we will have a lot more decisions in place. And we also want to encourage our customers to make sure they have everything in place they need for the store," said Teresa Hamilton Hall of Appalachian Power.

As for watching out for trees and limbs, APCO said those are cut back and trimmed on a regular basis.



