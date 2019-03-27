Study proposes new fire station for Botetourt County

DALEVILLE, Va.- - Using community input for potentially lifesaving changes, results are released on a fire services study in Botetourt County. Fire and EMS in several parts of Botetourt County are getting more calls and a recent study is backing those claims for a new fire station.

For several months, the county partnered with a strategic planning group to evaluate delivery and response service times. The study narrows down three possible locations.

"But there are a number of assisted and long-term health care facilities as well as medical facilities. And one of the things that was clear in the report is that 80% of our call volume is a medical in nature," said Chief Jason Ferguson.

Residents were asked to give their input through a survey about their experiences with fire and EMS services. Sixty-one percent reported they were satisfied with the level of fire services. And the need for a station in Daleville was noted at least eight times. Click here to read highlights from the study.

