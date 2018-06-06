Suicide rates among women a growing concern

SALEM ,VA. - The news of Kate Spade's suicide is sparking conversation of suicide awareness and prevention right here in our region.

Since 1999, suicide rates in the United States have increased 24% overall and the number of middle-aged women taking their own lives is also rising, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study also says suicide rates for women increased for all racial and ethnic groups in this period.

Brian Wood, medical director and chair for the department of psychiatry and behavioral health at LewisGale Medical Center, says there are many people who are at risk for suicide despite their age, gender or race.

“Unfortunately females have increased their risk and have gotten a lot closer to males and there are a variety of factors about why that happens, one being social roles and being similar to males now,” said Wood.

If you, or someone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts please call the National Suicidal Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit its website.



