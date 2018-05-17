SunTrust robbed in Hollins

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke police are investigating a bank robbery Thursday morning.

There's a heavy police presence at a SunTrust in the Hollins area. The bank is on Williamson Road near the intersection of Peters Creek Road, close to the Subway.

The call came in at 9:05 a.m. Police say the man took an unknown amount of money and fled. He did not show a weapon and no one was hurt.

Police received information that the man was seen getting into a black Dodge Charger, possibly a 2005-2010 model.

Police have not made any arrests. The area is taped off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

