Supporters drink a pint for Roanoke police officer battling cancer

ROANOKE, Va. - People are continuing to rally around a Roanoke police officer diagnosed with brain cancer.

Friday night, people bellied up tot he bar at Soaring Ridge Brewing in Roanoke for Pints for a Purpose. Sgt. Erik Johnson is a well loved member of the police community and also a Marine veteran.

Soaring Ridge donated $1 for every pint sold. Supporters said Johnson has been there for them and now it's their turn to be there for him.

"We all bleed blue (at the department) and we're family no matter what, it boils down to we're family and we're here to support one another no matter what it takes," Roanoke Police detective Tracy Hoke said. "He's going to be traveling back and forth to different hospitals throughout the state so we want to help him out in anyway we can."

The department raised $11,000 a few days prior with a cornhole tournament as well. They don't have a total goal in mind, but they hope to do as much as they can to support the family.

