Surveillance video holds the key in Roanoke murder trial

ROANOKE, Va. - The trial for a Roanoke murder suspect caught on camera may come down to who fired the first.

The prosecution says surveillance video shows Shannon Walker, 30, killed 42-year-old Michael D. Jackson last summer; however, two men fired shots at Jackson.

The defense is claiming the security video doesn't clearly show what happened.

Walker was in court Monday in connection with the June 8, 2018, shooting that killed Jackson.

He's accused of getting into an argument with Jackson before shooting and killing him just outside the LT Store near Washington Park in Northwest Roanoke.

The other man charged in connection with this shooting, Derrell Jones, has already pleaded guilty to shooting, but not killing Jackson.

The debate in this trial is over which shot killed Jackson and how many shots did Walker fire.

Jackson's family and some of his friends were in the courtroom and had an emotional reaction while watching the surveillance video.

The defense is looking for the charges against Jackson to be downgraded from murder.

Five people testified during Monday's proceedings and more are scheduled to testify on Tuesday.

The trial is expected to last through at least Tuesday and maybe into Wednesday.

