Susan G. Komen launches new campaign targeting black women

ROANOKE, Va. - Black women in the U.S. are 40 percent more likely to die from breast cancer and are also more likely to be diagnosed at a younger age, according to Susan G. Komen.

That's why on Tuesday, Susan G. Komen is launching a new national campaign called “Know Your Girls” to address what they call unacceptable disparities.

They hope by targeting African-American women, they can help to cut the number of breast cancer deaths in half by 2026.

"We can't really do that if there's whole demographics of women that are left out of the conversation and left out of our efforts and so this is making sure where you live doesn't determine whether you live and that we have all communities of women having the highest chance of survival when it comes to this disease," Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge Mission Manager Elizabeth Hand said.

The goal of the campaign is to educate and inspire black women to understand their risk for breast cancer and take charge of their health.

