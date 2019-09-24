Suspect in custody after apparent stabbing in Vinton

VINTON, Va. - A suspect is in custody after an apparent stabbing in Vinton.

Police responded to a call around 3:45 p.m. for a fight in a home in the 900 block of Shelbourne Avenue. They found a person hurt, with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

The person who was stabbed was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspect who was taken into custody was at the scene when police arrived.

Police seized several items from the home in question. This incident took place at a home on Shelbourne Avenue. No other homes were involved.

This investigation is ongoing.

