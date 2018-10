ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A SWAT team and Roanoke County officers are currently on the scene of a standoff in Roanoke County, according to police.

Officers say they were trying to arrest someone in the 1800 block of Elbert Drive on Thursday.

When officers got there, the man refused to come out of the home and then barricaded himself inside.

Additional police units and a SWAT team are on the scene attempting to negotiate with the subject.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.