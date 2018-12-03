'T-R-O-U-B-L-E' on the way: Travis Tritt, Marshall Tucker Band coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Grammy award-winning artist Travis Tritt is slated to come to Roanoke in the spring.

Travis Tritt will perform at the Berglund Center on April 14 as part of his Outlaws and Renegades Tour. The show begins at 7 p.m.

"Country Club," "Help Me Hold On," and "T-R-O-U-B-L-E" are a few of his more well-known songs.

The Marshall Tucker Band, best known for "Can't You See" and "Ramblin,'" will perform as well. The Cadillac Three is listed on the tour as the special guest.

Tickets start at $39.50 and will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. You can buy them online or, if you want to avoid convenience fees, you can buy them at the box office during business hours.

