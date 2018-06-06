Tanglewood Kroger introduces a new way to shop

ROANOKE, Va. - Kroger customers in Roanoke now have a faster way to shop.

Scan, Bag, Go was unveiled at the Tanglewood Mall location Monday and allows customers to scan items as they shop rather than waiting until the checkout line.

A Scan, Bag, Go kiosk has handheld scanners and bags for shoppers to pick up in the front of the store. Shoppers can then scan their items and apply digital coupons as they shop.

Before rolling this technology out at Tanglewood, Kroger tested it at its Bonsack location.

Kroger's objective in unveiling this technology is to give customers an additional way to shop, making grocery shopping convenient.

"Our customers want the ability to choose when and how they shop with us to make their lives easier," said Allison McGee, Kroger corporate affairs manager of the Mid-Atlantic Division. "Whether they are shopping with us in a store or online, we want it to be a simple, personalized shopping experience that saves them time and money."

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.