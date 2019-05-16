Tanning bed reportedly causes fire at Roanoke County business, according to officials

VINTON, Va. - A tanning bed caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages at a Roanoke County business Thursday morning, according to county officials.

Officials say crews responded to the 100 block of Walnut Avenue in Vinton around 11:25 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

When crews first arrived, they say they didn't see anything from the outside of the tanning business, but there was smoke and flames inside the building.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes and authorities say that while the business was occupied at the time of the fire, no injuries were reported.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal has determined that the fire was accidentally caused by an electrical component in one of the tanning beds. The damages are estimated at $15,000 to $20,000.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.