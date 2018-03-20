TAP announces historic Dumas Center is again for sale

ROANOKE, Va. - The Dumas Center is back on the market.

A spokesperson for the Roanoke nonprofit Total Action for Progress made an announcement Tuesday that surprised many people in the community, saying the historic Roanoke landmark is again for sale after the would-be buyer backed out of a deal.

The TAP spokesperson said in a statement sent to the media that the would-be buyer chose to end the contract, on which the two sides agreed to terms in July, adding that the buyer will lose their right to the deposit. The spokesperson said the nonprofit will put money it has received under the contract toward Dumas Center operations.

The spokesperson said a confidentiality agreement restricts them from commenting any further on the deal that fell through and from naming the would-be buyer.

The Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group said Tuesday to 10 News that the list price remains at $1.075 million and there are multiple groups showing interest in buying the property.

The Dumas building served as a cultural center for the black business district on Henry Street during segregation, hosting talent like James Brown, Ray Charles and Duke Ellington.

Many members of the community have voiced public support for continuing TAP’s preservation efforts and fear that another owner may not share those goals and the building’s history may be lost.

Members of the group Dumas Hotel Legacy Inc. fought this past summer to buy the building, saying they want the property to stay under black ownership. The group entered into negotiations with TAP, which ultimately ended without a deal.

Members of the group met with the media Tuesday to say that they hope to again speak with TAP about buying the property.

"Dumas Hotel Legacy Inc. is ecstatic about the Dumas Hotel being back on the market,” Shmura Smith Glenn said.

The group’s members believe it can maintain the rich history of the Dumas.

"It is a tribute to post-emancipation success of the African-American in Roanoke,” Smith Glenn said.

They said a thriving Dumas Center could have a positive impact right now in the black community.

"To stop some of the poverty and crime in Roanoke we need to go back to the place where African-Americans own a lot,” Richard Chubb said.

The group’s most recent offer to TAP was for $600,000 with a six-month waiting period so the group could continue to raise money. Member Martin Jeffrey said Tuesday the group has raised around $70,000 in donations and pledges and hopes to raise more and get loans.

"What we want to do is invite TAP back to the negotiations that we had entered into, that they walked away from,” Martin Jeffrey said.

TAP President Annette Lewis has previously said the group has restored the building to a state-of-the-art facility and maintained its rich history. A TAP spokesperson has previously said the nonprofit is selling the building in order to pay off outstanding loan debt.

The city of Roanoke gave the building to TAP in the early 1990s. The nonprofit raised $4.7 million and spent more than $800,000 of its own money on restoration efforts.

